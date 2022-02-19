Carencro and New Iberia pull away wins in final regular season games

Abbeville 51, Erath 35

Bell City 67, Gueydan 56

David Thibodaux 60, Kaplan 35

Eunice 73, LaGrange 66

Franklin 64, New Iberia Catholic 51

Hanson Memorial 66, Covenant Christian Academy 35

Highland Baptist 66, Centerville 58

Holy Savior Menard 73, Opelousas Catholic 48

Iowa 62, Jennings 56

NDHS 74, Westminster Christian 36

New Iberia 43, Southside 42

Northside 69, Teurlings Catholic 51

Northside Christian 66, Midland 63

Opelousas 63, Beau Chene 60

St. Martinville 76, Crowley 28

Vandebilt Catholic 92, Morgan City 33

Ville Platte 51, Northwest 43

Westgate 75, Carencro 68

