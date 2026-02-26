Cardiac Cajuns Walk-Off K-State In Extras, 3-2

LAFAYETTE — Drew Markle delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning as Louisiana won its seventh straight game with a 3-2 win over Big 12 opponent Kansas State, sweeping a two-game midweek series on Wednesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Markle’s second homer of the season came off K-State reliever Cohen Feser (1-1), breaking a 2-2 tie and sending Louisiana (7-2) to its second extra-inning win of the season and third walk-off victory in the past five games.

The Wildcats (6-3) forced the extra frame when Grant Gallagher opened the ninth with a solo home run to center field off Parker Smith, knotting the score at 2-2.

Louisiana struck first in the opening inning. Lee Amedee doubled to center, moved to third on Markle’s single and scored on Rigoberto Hernandez’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Kansas State evened the score in the sixth. Dee Kennedy, who finished 1-for-5, doubled to left with two outs off UL reliever Cole Flanagan and scored on Gallagher’s single to right, tying it at 1-1.

The Cajuns regained the lead in the eighth without the benefit of a hit. After Jose Torres drew a walk, pinch runner Josh Lim stole second. With two outs, Amedee struck out, but Lim raced for third and scored on a throwing error by the first baseman to give Louisiana a 2-1 advantage.

Gallagher’s ninth-inning homer set the stage for late drama before Markle delivered in the 11th.

Freshman Bryce Wilson (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Ragin’ Cajuns, tossing two scoreless innings and allowing one hit with one strikeout. Louisiana starter Tyler Papenbrock, making his first start of the season, worked five shutout innings, scattering one hit with three strikeouts.

Matthew Flores started for Kansas State and allowed one run on four hits over 3.2 innings. Tazwell Butler held Louisiana hitless over the next 4.1 innings, allowing one unearned run. Feser was charged with the deciding run in the 11th.

Markle finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and scored twice to lead Louisiana’s five-hit attack. Amedee added a double and scored twice.

Gallagher paced Kansas State, going 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk.

Louisiana will continue its nine-game home stand beginning on Friday when it entertains Big West Conference opponent UC San Diego (3-4) for a three-game series. First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6 p.m.

