Cajuns WR Landon Strother out after collarbone surgery

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana wide receiver Landon Strother underwent surgery Friday morning for a broken collarbone and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to multiple sources.

Strother had been practicing in a non-contact jersey and participating in position drills leading up to the surgery. The redshirt sophomore was seen at Thursday's practice wearing a shoulder sling.

Strother becomes the second Louisiana player expected to miss significant time because of an injury. Linebacker Kailep Edwards suffered a partially torn MCL and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

The Cajuns are also dealing with injuries to two other wide receivers. Shelton Sampson is recovering from a knee injury, while Trenton Chaney is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Strother, a St. Thomas More product, caught 10 passes for 78 yards last season.

Louisiana is scheduled to open the 2026 season Sept. 5 against Lamar.

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