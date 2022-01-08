Cajuns WR Kyren Lacy enters transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana wide receiver Kyren Lacy announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal on Saturday, January 8.

This comes just four days after Lacy posted to his Twitter that he would be remaining with UL.

This comes just four days after Lacy tweeted this post to his Twitter. It had since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/OTIPngVU7x — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 8, 2022

In his sophomore campaign, Lacy caught 22 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns.

Lacy is the sixth Cajun this offseason to enter the portal and the third offensive player this week, joining SBC Freshman of the Year Montrell Johnson and running back Emani Bailey.

