Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns WR Kyren Lacy enters transfer portal

2021: 22 receptions, 304 yards, six touchdowns
items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) celebrates a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe in the first half an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
La Monore La Lafayette Football
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 16:38:00-05

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana wide receiver Kyren Lacy announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal on Saturday, January 8.

This comes just four days after Lacy posted to his Twitter that he would be remaining with UL.

In his sophomore campaign, Lacy caught 22 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns.

Lacy is the sixth Cajun this offseason to enter the portal and the third offensive player this week, joining SBC Freshman of the Year Montrell Johnson and running back Emani Bailey.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.