Cajuns Water Ski Team members win big at World Championships

Thirty-four members of the Ragin' Cajuns Water Ski Team participated in the 2021 IWWF World Waterski Championships this month.

Current and Former Ragin’ Cajuns were among those competing at the Water Ski Championships which took place from October 12–17, in Lake County, Florida

The biennial event featured over 200 skiers representing 35 countries.

Thirty-four Cajuns (17 Current, 17 Alumni) represented their respective countries at the event.

Team member Jaimee Bull (Senior) won gold in the Women's Slalom Title. Dorien Llewellyn (Grad Student) won gold in the Men's Trick Title.

Llewellyn also won silver in the Men's Overall. His scores helped Canada to win the Team Overall Title.

Team members Katie Nutt (Junior) and Luke Outram (Junior) skied for Great Britain and helped win silver in the Team Overall event.

Alumnus William Asher (‘07) won the bronze medal in Men’s Slalom and alumna, Taryn Grant (‘17 & ‘20) won the Team Overall Title alongside Llewellyn.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team will compete at the 2021 NCWSA Collegiate Waterski National Championships in Zachary from October 21 - 23, 2021.

The Cajuns will be defending the 2019 National Title at the event.

