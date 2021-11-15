Cajuns wanting to keep flame blazing against Liberty

LAFAYETTE —

Since taking over in 2019, Hugh Freeze has led Liberty into becoming one of the better Group of Five football programs in the country.

Freeze holds a 25-9 overall record as the Flames head coach and sits as the next challenge on the list for Louisiana.

The Flames have lost just 3 games this year, including a 27-14 loss to No. 10 Ole Miss. A win against a much improved Liberty program would build the Cajuns momentum

“This will be one of the best if not the best team we played,” Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said. “As a whole, they are up there with the best teams in our league. This team beat Coastal Carolina in the bowl game last year (FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl).”

“We all know how hard we need to work,” Cajuns sophomore tight end Neal Johnson said. “We all know there's an end goal that we are looking at, and that there's a bigger picture to it. We need to finish, and we all know that. We hold ourselves to that standard at practice each day.”

Napier also mentioned the challenge the Cajuns will face in stopping Flames quarterback Malik Willis, who leads the team in rushing with 755 yards.

Willis recently was named to the Maxwell Award Semifinal listing, a list that includes the likes of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.

