Cajuns visit Northside, mentor next generation

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana football team stepped away from spring practice Wednesday for a different kind of work — giving back.

Several members of the Ragin’ Cajuns visited Northside High School, where local standouts like Princeton Malbrue and Fitzgerald West addressed students inside the gym, sharing lessons that go beyond the field.

For Louisiana, the visit was about more than community service. It was about investing in the next generation.

Senior safety Maurion Eleam said the opportunity to mentor younger athletes carries personal meaning.

“The generation of the future — them guys are next up,” Eleam said. “It’s kind of a life cycle. If we can guide them, mentor them and get them in the right headspace, we’ll be all right in society.”

Eleam added that the experience resonates because he didn’t always have that kind of guidance growing up.

“I never really had a mentor myself,” he said. “So just doing the best I can — me and my teammates — to tell them the right things and show them the right path they can take.”

The visit reflects an ongoing effort by the program to stay connected to the Lafayette community while shaping young athletes off the field as much as on it.

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