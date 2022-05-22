Watch
Cajuns use explosive eighth inning to edge Little Rock

Posted at 10:31 PM, May 21, 2022
Clinging to a 4-3 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, Louisiana sophomore Carson Roccaforte hit an RBI double to begin a five-run inning.

His spark eventually helped propel the Cajuns to a 9-3 victory over Little Rock.

UL (32-21, 19-11 SBC) now pivots its focus to the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The Cajuns are the No. 4 seed and will square off with No. 5 seed South Alabama on Wednesday, May 25. First pitch will be at 4:00 p.m.
