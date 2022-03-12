Cajuns tie at 5 against Cougars before lightening delay; Game 1 will resume on Saturday

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team's non-conference series opener on Friday against Houston was suspended in the top of the eighth inning after rain and lightning in the Lafayette area.

The game, which was deadlocked at 5-5 with one out and a Houston runner on first, will resume on Saturday at 2 p.m. The regularly-scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion.

