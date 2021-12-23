Cajuns' Tayland Humphrey declares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey announced via social media that he is officially declaring for the NFL draft.

In his post, he says that in his 3 seasons playing for Louisiana has been some of the best years of his life.

Thank You Cajun Nation!!! Big Sauce 9️⃣9️⃣checking out❤️#CajunforLife pic.twitter.com/ScTJHnOPnl — The Big Sauce (@Big_Saucy_) December 22, 2021

In 2021, Humphrey accounted for 31 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups and 1 forced fumble.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel