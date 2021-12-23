Watch
Cajuns' Tayland Humphrey declares for NFL Draft

Posted at 11:22 PM, Dec 22, 2021
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey announced via social media that he is officially declaring for the NFL draft.

In his post, he says that in his 3 seasons playing for Louisiana has been some of the best years of his life.

In 2021, Humphrey accounted for 31 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups and 1 forced fumble.

