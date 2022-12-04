Watch Now
Cajuns tabbed for Independence Bowl against Houston

Louisiana will make first-ever appearance in Independence Bowl
BENJAMIN R. MASSEY
09/10/2022 Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan. Final Score Louisiana 49 Eastern Michigan 14. Photo by Benjamin R. Massey.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 14:02:29-05

Louisiana football was selected to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Cajuns will make their first-ever appearance in the Independence Bowl and will face off with the Houston Cougars.

This is the fifth consecutive season that UL will play in a bowl game

The contest is set to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

More to come.
