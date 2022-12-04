Cajuns tabbed for Independence Bowl against Houston

Louisiana football was selected to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Cajuns will make their first-ever appearance in the Independence Bowl and will face off with the Houston Cougars.

This is the fifth consecutive season that UL will play in a bowl game

The contest is set to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

More to come.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel