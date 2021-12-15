Cajuns' staff to perform balancing act ahead of early signing period

NEW ORLEANS — "Lafayette likes to party a little bit so they like to get out here and have a good time. It's a great environment, says Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux. "It's always a fun bowl for us to come to. We got to come in 2016. Our kids are always fired up to be here in this venue."

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns made their grand arrival to the brass band tunes in their short trip down to the Big Easy for the New Orleans Bowl.

The week will be filled with fun activities and community service for the players. But for the coaches, the next 24 hours will be their busiest in NOLA.

Not only will it involve practicing and preparing for Marshall, but also early national signing day begins Wednesday morning.

UL isn't expecting to sign a large class tomorrow, partially because of having extra scholarship players due to the Covid bonus year. But from so many staff changes, to a couple UL commits flipping to other schools, it's been a wild road to this first deadline for head coach Michael Desormeaux.

"I think people flipping is apart of it. I think it happens and I hate it for our coaches who've built relationships", says Desormeaux. "But there's some of them that we think we still have a chance to get and we're going to work our tails off to try to do that. We're going to sign the ones that want to be here. That's the things I keep saying. We want people that want to be apart of our culture, want to be Ragin' Cajuns."

