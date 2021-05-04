Cajuns Softball Reigns Over the Sun Belt, As Usual

At this point, winning the Sun Belt championship doesn't seem like an accomplishment for No. 13 Louisiana Softball. It's a birthright.

UL clinching their 8th straight SBC regular season title this weekend, after sweeping Coastal Carolina. This is the first time ever the Cajuns have swept the Chants, but that's just another notch on Louisiana's belt of dominance.

Since 2000, it's easier to count how many times the Cajuns haven't won the regular season championship. Twice. That equals 20 titles over 22 years.

The strength of the league does make the accomplishment unique in 2021. South Alabama, Troy and Texas State all rank within the top 40 in RPI. For Head Coach Gerry Glasco, he doesn't take the title for granted.

"I think it's a good accomplishment any year. But this year it's a great accomplishment for this ball club. Because of the respect I have for Troy, Texas State, South Al and the rest of the conference. It's a really good conference," Glasco said. "To get it over with and to have the championship in hand before the last weekend is a huge accomplishment for our girls. Then when you compound that with the way that we've had to use the entire roster to put a team out there each week to compete our best. It's been different kids. All the different things that have happened to this ball club."

