Cajuns softball extends win-streak to eight with win over Illinois

Louisiana softball used an Alexa Langeliers two-run double in the eighth inning to edge out Illinois, 4-2, on Tuesday, April 19.

With the win, UL extends its' win streak to eight games while snapping Illinois' ten-game win streak.

The Cajuns (31-10) will remain on the road and face Indiana on Wednesday, April 20. First pitch will be at 1:00 P.M. and will air on the Big 10 Network+.

