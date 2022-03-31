Cajuns softball edges Texas to win first Top 25 matchup

AUSTIN, Tx —

Louisiana softball picked up their first win against a ranked opponent by knocking off No. 14 Texas, 6-5, on Wednesday, March 30.

The Cajuns trailed 4-0 heading into the third inning but would respond by plating in four runs of their own. Melissa Mayeux would drive in the ultimate winning runs in the top of the eighth inning.

UL (21-8) will stay in the state of Texas as they will face Sun Belt rival Texas State in a three-game series.

Game one will be on Friday, April 1. First pitch will be at 6:00 p.m.

