Cajuns shut out by Arkansas State in series opener

LAFAYETTE — With postseason positioning on the line, Louisiana baseball couldn’t find its rhythm at the plate Thursday night, falling 3-0 to Arkansas State in the opening game of a key Sun Belt Conference series at Russo Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (15 conference wins) entered the weekend looking to build momentum ahead of the Sun Belt Tournament, but they’ve now dropped four straight, including this series opener to the Red Wolves.

Sophomore pitcher Chase Morgan got the start for UL and turned in a strong performance on the mound, allowing just one run — a solo home run — over four innings while striking out six.

However, offensive struggles plagued the Cajuns throughout. In the fifth inning, Arkansas State centerfielder Ashton Quiller delivered the decisive blow, launching a two-run homer to left field — his third of the season — to give the Red Wolves a 3-0 lead.

Louisiana managed just four hits on the night as the Arkansas State pitching staff kept the Cajun bats quiet. UL’s final opportunity came in the bottom of the ninth with a runner on, but Casey Artigues’ fly out ended the threat.

It marked just the third time this season the Cajuns have been shut out.

“You just got to keep coming and hitting something,” head coach Matt Deggs said postgame. “You’ve got to work at it tirelessly every single day. You’ve got to make sure you get a good pitch to hit, have a good path, be on time. It’s hard to square it up consistently — especially if you're young and facing tough pitching. You just got to keep showing up. Swinging bats are dangerous, man.”

Louisiana will try to even the series in game two, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

