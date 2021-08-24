Cajuns' Shane Vallot hosts cookout for offensive line

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team wrapped up fall camp this weekend. To celebrate, junior offensive lineman Shane Vallot held a cookout for his position group.

The Comeaux native says it's important to have that togetherness because the offensive line is ‘the heart and soul of the team’.

“It's big for us to be close,” Vallot said. “When we get down in the fourth quarter and the game is on the line, I want to know that I can trust the guy next to me. I want to know that we can fight for each other for the entire game, or we fight for each other when it's fourth and one and the games on the line. That's the biggest thing.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel