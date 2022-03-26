Cajuns see positives and negatives in first spring scrimmage

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football held its first scrimmage of spring ball on Saturday, March 26.

The Cajuns had both great and bad moments according to first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux.

He also pointed to the quarterback group, who in his words didn't play well.

UL is currently looking for the next signal-caller to fill the shoes of all-time great, Levi Lewis.

Thus far, Ben Woolridge and Chandler Fields have taken reps with the first team, but Desormeaux has assured that a decision won't be made because of Saturday’s performance.

He's also confident that the quarterbacks will respond in a positive way.

“I know they'll come back and get it right do,” Desormeaux said. “One thing about that group, they're so coachable, and they crave feedback. It's not the first bad day. I just thought collectively, it wasn’t up to our standard. The standard has been set high here, and we certainly don't plan on going backward. I know they'll (quarterbacks) bounce back.”

