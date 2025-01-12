Cajuns secure gritty win over rival ULM

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team fought their way to a victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday, 71-68, in a game that highlighted resilience and grit.

Early in the game, the Cajuns struggled with turnovers, allowing the Warhawks to capitalize in the paint. Despite the early setbacks, London Fields came off the bench to provide a much-needed spark, scoring 10 points, including two three-pointers.

ULM took control in the second half, building a 10-point lead with 15 minutes remaining. However, the Cajuns responded with a 15-5 run over a six-minute span, culminating in a clutch three-pointer from Kyran Ratliff to take the lead.

As the game came down to the wire, key free throws and timely shots secured the Cajuns’ victory, adding another chapter to the storied rivalry.

Senior guard Kentrell Garnett, who finished with 15 points and played in his program-record 137th game, emphasized the importance of the hard-fought win.

“It’s important for us just to get the experience of having close wins,” Garnett said. “When the conference tournament starts, everyone plays hard, so knowing we can do it is big.”

Interim head coach Derrick Zimmerman credited the team’s mental toughness for the victory.

“I preach to the guys every day about being mentally tough,” Zimmerman said. “When we don’t have talent or size in some areas, we make up for it with a tough attitude.”

The Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 SBC) now shift their focus to another conference matchup, taking on Arkansas State on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. as Louisiana looks to build on their momentum in Sun Belt play.

