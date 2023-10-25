Cajuns safety Patrick Mensah tackles business on and off the field

“I’m the type of person that loves the grind. I love it.”

Patrick Mensah enjoys working hard at everything he does including running his clothing brand 'MoveIn5ilence' (Move in Silence).

Mensah is a college student majoring in business at UL. He created the clothing line in 2022 and based it on five core values: faith, respect, loyalty, discipline, and sacrifice.

“People don’t just buy your product,” Mensah said. “They buy your brand. They’re investing in your brand. All those core values and principles tally into moving in silence.”

Mensah runs his operation as a one-man band.

He sketches designs on paper, works with a distributor overseas to make his gear, and fulfills orders on his own.

“I just turn on music and go into game mode,” Mensah said. “I’ve invested money into this so let me be sure everything is right.”

His laser-like focus comes from his football background but styling on the gridiron didn’t come naturally to Mensah.

His family migrated from Africa, where they mostly saw soccer being played.

Football would be introduced to Mensah by his older cousin, who donned the number five.

“He’s been a major influence,” Mensah said. “We really have the same life story. He’s been through a lot of stuff before me. He was able to guide me in the right direction.”

Mensah’s wardrobe haul is destined for greatness in his eyes. He’ll continue to sew and show others how to move in silence while fabricating success.

“Only God knows,” Mensah said. “Whether it’s a store or big-time brand, I’m just taking it day by day. I’m having fun with it though.”

CLICK HEREto purchase items from the 'MoveIn5ilence' website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel