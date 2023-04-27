Watch Now
Cajuns rout Demons in final midweek game of season

UL welcomes No. 6 Coastal Carolina in Russo Park this weekend
Cajuns rout Demons in final midweek game of season
Posted at 10:49 PM, Apr 26, 2023
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball scored 15 runs on 16 hits in their 15-3 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday, April 26.

Sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge went 3-5 at the plate with 3 RBI.

UL (28-15) will welcome No. 6 Coastal Carolina to Lafayette this weekend. The three-game Sun Belt series begins on Friday, April 28. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.
