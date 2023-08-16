Cajuns return trio of experience backs

Louisiana’s running back room is full of skilled ball carriers. Three Cajuns return with playing experience.

Jacob Kibodi leads the way as a redshirt senior.

While Terrence Williams and Dre'lyn Washington are back for their 3rd season after combining for more than 720 yards.

In past years, UL has boasted a ‘three-headed monster’ approach with their tailbacks and this season is shaping up to be the same.

As crowded as this room may seem, Louisiana believes in the potential of this year's group.

“It’s exciting,” Williams said. “We’re going to be really good. A lot of us bring different things to the table. We have a lot of different styles, and that's a good thing. A different running back comes into the game, and it switches the tempo of the game. The defense can’t play like they played the last one.”

“I feel like we all have talent in the room,” Washington said. “We have grown and have a chip on our shoulder. We have a lot of things that can get the running back room like they had years ago. I feel like we can do that.”

