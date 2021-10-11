Cajuns’ respecting App State offense; not backing down

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana faces the opposite of last week's opponent on Tuesday night. While South Alabama is known for its defense, App State is notorious for its offense.

The Mountaineers rank second in the Sun Belt in points per game, averaging 35.2 points. They are led by senior quarterback Chase Brice who leads the conference in passing yards per game with 272.

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier is confident in the team’s game plan to stop the Mountaineers.

“We have a lot of respect for the way that they play,” Napier said. “We're put together very similar. I think they are going to challenge our gap integrity. Their quarterback has played exceptionally in my opinion. He's been accurate, decisive, and has distributed the ball well. They've played well across the board.”

“They just run what they run, and they run it really well,” senior safety Percy Butler said. “That's why they complete a lot of the stuff that they do. I feel like they run the ball a lot to take shots (down the field). I feel like they have that connection with their quarterback and receivers. I believe they've completed a lot of the shots that they've taken.”

Now as much respect as the Cajuns are giving app state, UL isn't backing down.

Butler made it clear that the Cajuns 24-21 victory in 2020 was no fluke. He said that a win on Tuesday will set the tone for the future, saying ‘we're about to start running this conference'.

