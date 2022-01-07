Cajuns RB Emani Bailey enters transfer portal

UL running back Emani Bailey has entered the transfer portal.

As a redshirt freshman, Bailey rushed for 642 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021.

He really caught fire over the final 2 games of the season, as he finished with 265 total yards and 3 TDs in the Sun Belt Championship and New Orleans Bowl victories.

Bailey is the 5th Cajun this offseason to enter the portal and the 2nd running back this week, joining SBC Freshman of the Year Montrell Johnson.

