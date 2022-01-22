Watch
Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis declares for NFL Draft

Lewis set school record for passing touchdowns in 2021
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 21, 2022
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana quarterback, Levi Lewis, announced via Instagram that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lewis played 5 seasons with the Cajuns, setting a new passing touchdown record (65) in 2021. He finished his career with 74.

Also in 2021, Lewis threw for 2,917 yards finishing second all-time in school history for passing yards behind Jake Delhomme.

