Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis declares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana quarterback, Levi Lewis, announced via Instagram that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

@FirstLevi making it officially official, announcing via IG that he is declaring for the 2022 Draft. Lewis just wrapped up his appearance in the Hula Bowl. @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/9cZPzt0sZm — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) January 22, 2022

Lewis played 5 seasons with the Cajuns, setting a new passing touchdown record (65) in 2021. He finished his career with 74.

Also in 2021, Lewis threw for 2,917 yards finishing second all-time in school history for passing yards behind Jake Delhomme.

