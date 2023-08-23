Cajuns' QB listed on the Comeback Player of the Year Award watchlist

UL quarterback Ben Woodridge's name was added to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watchlist.

Woodridge took over as the starter halfway through the 2022 campaign where he threw for more than 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He tore his ACL toward the end of the season, sidelining him for the last three games of the year.

Now that he is fully cleared, Woodridge is ready to take his game to the next level.

"I feel good," said Woodridge. "I feel like I'm just going to keep getting better as camp goes on, and we get closer to the first game. I still have to go out there and compete and lead the team. I'm ready to go out there, play ball, enjoy the time with the guys, and help this team win on Saturdays."

The senior quarterback has the chance to get back on the gridiron on September 2nd when Louisiana faces Northwestern State at Cajun Field.