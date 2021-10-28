Cajuns prepared with new-look backfield ahead of Texas State

LAFAYETTE — Ahead of this week's home game against Texas State, UL will be without freshman running back, Emani Bailey, due to a lower body injury.

Bailey has played a big role in the backfield rushing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Stepping up in that number three spot will be freshman, Terence Williams, who's been quite impressive since the off-season.

"He has made some progress, he's just not ready for this game. Terence Williams will be in the fold," Napier confirms. "I've mentioned he's been impressive to me in practice and he'll be in the rotation Saturday.

