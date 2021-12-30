Cajuns prepared for respective conference openers

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana unlocks a new part of their season tomorrow on the road at Appalachian State and then a quick turnaround at Coastal Carolina.

As they begin Sunbelt conference play, their non-conference schedule was to not only grow their game, but their identity.

Head coach Bob Marlin says that in those 10 games, they have a better grasp of who they are and how they play. Their culture.

The Cajuns will enter SBC play at 5-5 on the year but they matched up with tough opponents. They opened the season at Alabama losing by 5 then at Indiana, taking one on the chin and fell to future conference opponent, Marshall.

It would be these games and others that they learn from as they move along in next part of the season.

"I believe that these opportunities have helped us", says Marlin. "We have played a good schedule and hopefully it will pay off in conference play."

As for the ladies, they open conference tomorrow on the Cajuns logo against UT-Arlington.

Starting off the season 8-2, their goal is to stay consistent as they aim to add another Sunbelt conference title.

With the team currently on school break, they have more time to practice and prepare and that'll be key to keeping the ball in their court.

"We can practice as much as we want. We can do two-a-days. There's unlimited time and I think that's the best time of the year for us", says Cajuns' Garry Broadhead. "It's when I feel we make the most improvement because of the consistency we can get into practice."

The men tip-off at App State at 5:30 p.m. and the women tip-off at Cajundome (UT-Arlington) at 6 p.m.

