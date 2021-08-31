Cajuns prepared for big stage in Texas season opener

LAFAYETTE — Time is winding for the Cajuns as they enter week one of the season on the road to Austin, Texas this Saturday.

But more importantly, head coach billy Napier says they're more concerned about the members of the team and even those on the staff who was affected by Hurricane Ida.

So they've taken some time off with the storm, but they'll be back to the grind on Tuesday.

In the Napier era, UL continues to climb the branding ladder with dominant play. Opening up the season on a big stage will be a different environment for them and that's partially why they've focused on being "game ready" in practice. Napier says that between now and game time, they have to make the most of every opportunity.

"No opportunity, wasted you have to be in the moment. In the back of training camp we had two practices where we did some crowd noise work, so it definitely tests your communication. I think that's the biggest thing that you have to make sure is air tight.

Cajuns kick-off with the Texas Longhorns on September 4th at 3:30pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

