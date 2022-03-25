Cajuns Prepare to Host First Scrimmage of the Spring

Michael Desormeaux and UL Football are getting ready to complete week 3 of spring ball.

Saturday, the Cajuns will hold their first full scrimmage of camp. For the coaches, it will be a chance to call plays unscripted. For the players, it's all about their ability to read and react.

"It's who can function out there without the coaches kinda being around," Desormeaux said. "When we practice, we try to let them cut loose. But there are times, where coaches are on the field, on the side and we're calling things out. In the scrimmage, there's no help. There's no life preserver out there. It's sink or swim. They have to make the calls. They have to execute the adjustments from the calls. Then they have to make the plays to do it."

The Cajuns Spring Game will take place Saturday, April 9 at 11 am.

