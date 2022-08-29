Cajuns prepare for opener against Southeastern

LAFAYETTE — It's finally game week here in Lafayette.

Louisiana is set to take on Southeastern in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Lions are a program that is known for winning ball games from in the regular season to making the FCS Playoffs twice in the last three years.

They are also ranked as high as No.16 in the FCS preseason polling. The caliber of a program that SELU holds is precisely why the Cajuns have them on their schedule.

“You play a team like southeastern, and they're used to winning,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You watch them on offense, defense, and special teams. They’ve got sound schemes. They've got good players that have played a lot of ball and produced a lot for them. You’re going to get a team that's going to come in here and expect to win, and the stage won't be too big for them.”

Ironically enough, this is just the fourth time that these two programs had met with the last time coming in 2017 when the Cajuns won 51-48.

