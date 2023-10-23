Cajuns prepare for explosive South Alabama offense

Everything in the Sun Belt West is still in front of Louisiana as the Cajuns face South Alabama on Saturday.

The Jaguars offense is one of the best in the league. USA is averaging 35 points per game which includes back-to-back 55-point outings.

They're sound,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “The games that they've played those sound plays hit and then suddenly, an explosive play. Then they're really rolling. Limiting explosives is going to be big. They're hard to shut down because they’re so sound in the way that they do it.”

Wide receiver Caullin Lacy leads the Sun Belt with receiving yards (826) and touchdowns (6).

The Jaguars are perfect in the red zone with 22 touchdowns. So, for UL, the way to win this game is to put out South Alabama’s fire early.

“You have to stay in the fight,” Desormeaux said. “The last couple of weeks they've jumped out to big leads fast. When that happens, it's hard to stay in it. You’ve got to stay in the fight early on and get some stops on defense to kind of settle everything down. Offensively, you must put some drives together and go get points early.”

In terms of competing for the Western division, it’s simple for the Cajuns. Win your Western division matchups, and you’ll be playing for a conference title at the end of the season.

UL will face South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4:00 p.m.

