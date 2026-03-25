Cajuns power past McNeese behind Hart’s two home runs

LAFAYETTE — Haley Hart hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Louisiana to a 5-2 victory over McNeese on Tuesday night at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (20-13) jumped out early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Hart opened the scoring with a solo home run before Brooke Otto added a two-run shot later in the frame.

The Cajuns added two more runs in the second inning when Hart delivered her second home run of the game, a two-run blast that pushed the lead to 5-2.

McNeese (20-13) answered in the second inning with a two-run home run from Corine Poncho, but the Cowboys were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Bethaney Noble (7-4) earned the win for Louisiana, allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Sage Hoover picked up the save, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Hart finished 3-for-3 at the plate, while Otto added two RBIs. Louisiana recorded six hits in the win.

McNeese also had six hits, but stranded five runners and was unable to capitalize after the early innings.

Louisiana’s pitching staff retired the final eight batters of the game to secure the victory. UL returns to Sun Belt play this weekend at ULM beginning on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

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