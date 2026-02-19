Cajuns’ Pink Game focuses on breast cancer awareness over final score

LAFAYETTE — The result on the court took a back seat Wednesday night as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball hosted its annual Pink Game, honoring breast cancer survivors and remembering those lost to the disease before facing the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

Players and coaches from both schools wore pink uniforms as part of the awareness initiative, with each participant playing in honor of someone personally impacted by breast cancer.

Before tipoff, the team heard from survivor Mandy Henry, who shared her journey after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2020. Henry underwent multiple surgeries, including two reconstructions, and has been in remission since 2023.

“It made me feel really good,” Henry said. “I went through a difficult time with stage four breast cancer, but I’ve been a survivor since 2023. It’s nice to be supported by the community.”

Henry emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and leaning on support systems during treatment.

“As long as you keep a positive mindset, you can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “It’s a difficult battle, but to have friends and family support, your community — you have to use everyone that you can and be positive.”

The night also carried special meaning for head coach Garry Brodhead, whose wife, Andrea, died from breast cancer in 2015. His daughter, Ashley, said the event continues to honor her mother’s legacy.

“I know tonight she would say, ‘I want to fight for the Ragin’ Cajuns, y’all that chose to be here with him (Garry),’” Ashley Brodhead said.

For the Brodhead family and the Louisiana program, the focus extended far beyond wins and losses.

Wednesday’s game served as a reminder that the fight against breast cancer, and the community supporting it, remains bigger than basketball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel