Cajuns pick up rubber match victory over ULM

Louisiana baseball scored seven runs on six hits to beat UL Monroe, 7-1, on Saturday, April 16. With the win, UL clinches their fourth Sun Belt series of the season.

The Cajuns (20-15, 9-6 SBC) head to Baton Rouge to face No. 15 LSU on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. with the game airing on the SEC Network+.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel