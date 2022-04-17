Watch
Cajuns pick up rubber match victory over ULM

Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17

Louisiana baseball scored seven runs on six hits to beat UL Monroe, 7-1, on Saturday, April 16. With the win, UL clinches their fourth Sun Belt series of the season.

The Cajuns (20-15, 9-6 SBC) head to Baton Rouge to face No. 15 LSU on Tuesday, April 19 at Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. with the game airing on the SEC Network+.
