Cajuns overcome turnovers to beat LSUA

BENJAMIN R. MASSEY
Posted at 11:32 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 00:32:12-05


Louisiana women's basketball overcame 25 turnovers against LSU Alexandria by taking the ball away 37 times to win 81-50 on Monday night.

Sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton led all scorers with a season-high 25 points.

UL (6-6) will begin Sun Belt conference play on Thursday, Dec. 29 when Georgia State comes to the Cajundome. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.
