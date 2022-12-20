Cajuns overcome turnovers to beat LSUA



Louisiana women's basketball overcame 25 turnovers against LSU Alexandria by taking the ball away 37 times to win 81-50 on Monday night.

Sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton led all scorers with a season-high 25 points.

UL (6-6) will begin Sun Belt conference play on Thursday, Dec. 29 when Georgia State comes to the Cajundome. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

