Cajuns outlast High Point to win series

Louisiana baseball secured a rubber match victory over High Point, 6-5, on Sunday, March 12. The win gives UL their third series win of the young season.

Cajuns junior centerfielder Carson Roccaforte went 4-5 from the plate with 2 RBI in the win.

UL (10-5) returns to Russo Park on Tuesday, March 14 to face Jackson State. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

