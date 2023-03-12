Cajuns outlast High Point to win series

Watch Now
Cajuns outlast High Point, 6-5, to win series
Posted at 6:17 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 19:17:59-04

Louisiana baseball secured a rubber match victory over High Point, 6-5, on Sunday, March 12. The win gives UL their third series win of the young season.

Cajuns junior centerfielder Carson Roccaforte went 4-5 from the plate with 2 RBI in the win.

UL (10-5) returns to Russo Park on Tuesday, March 14 to face Jackson State. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.
