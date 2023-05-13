Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns outlast Bobcats to advance to 9th straight SBC title game

Cajuns outlast Bobcats to advance to 9th straight SBC title game
Cajuns Softball to SBC title game.jpg
Posted at 10:56 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 23:56:06-04

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball will play for a Sun Belt tournament championship for a ninth consecutive year after the Cajuns beat Texas State, 4-1.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when freshmen Cecilia Vasquez hit a two-run double and Louisiana took a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Texas State would cut the lead in half after a Megan Kelnar RBI single.

UL would score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cushion their lead to 4-1.

Senior pitcher Kandra Lamb came in relief and allowed no runs while striking out five in 4.2 innings.

UL faces Marshall for the conference championship on Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.