Cajuns outlast Bobcats to advance to 9th straight SBC title game

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball will play for a Sun Belt tournament championship for a ninth consecutive year after the Cajuns beat Texas State, 4-1.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when freshmen Cecilia Vasquez hit a two-run double and Louisiana took a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Texas State would cut the lead in half after a Megan Kelnar RBI single.

UL would score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cushion their lead to 4-1.

Senior pitcher Kandra Lamb came in relief and allowed no runs while striking out five in 4.2 innings.

UL faces Marshall for the conference championship on Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.

