Cajuns OL Shane Vallot Hosts 1st Football Camp

At the beginning of July, the NCAA approved for student athletes to profit on their name, image and likeness. The main focus went to endorsement deals, but it also opened the gateway for hosting and promoting camps and private instruction.

UL offensive lineman Shane Vallot, hosting his first of two football camps this summer at his alma mater of Comeaux High School today.

The close to 80 kids in attendance were able to get instruction from several former and current Cajuns stars like QB Levi Lewis, safety Bralen Trahan and current San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell.

Vallot wants to be a coach after college, and this camp was a chance for him to practice and give back at the same time.

"By passing this NIL rule, its huge," Vallot said. "When I was in high school, we didn't have this. But now that we can do this, it's huge for our community because a lot of these kids look up to our local college athletes and even higher than that. They get to meet the people behind the work."

Vallot will hold his 2nd camp on Saturday, July 24th. Time and location has yet to be announced. For more information, you can contact Shane Vallot or follow the Shane Vallot Football Camp page on Facebook.

