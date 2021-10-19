Cajuns not taking Arkansas State lightly ahead of Thursday's game

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana faces Arkansas State on Thursday night in yet another nationally televised contest. The Red Wolves are 1-5 on the year but despite their record, the Cajuns are familiar with their powerful offense.

A-state averages 30 points per game and has lost two of their five games by just one score. The Red Wolves play fast on offense, ranking tenth in the country in plays run per game.

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier isn't overlooking the Red Wolves and knows the UL’s defense needs to be sharp.

“I think they've got a terrific group of players on offense that's no question,” Napier said. “They've been able to move the ball and score points. Their pace of play is way up there, and they're moving it. In general, they play with tempo. That's certainly a part of their identity as a team.”

The Red Wolves, on the other hand, are aware of how talented UL is.

The Cajuns’ defense is the second-best in the Sun Belt and is holding teams to 17 points per game.

Offensively, Louisiana has found the endzone 29 times this season. The Red Wolves had two weeks to prepare for the Cajuns, and Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones knows this game will be tough.

“They're extremely physical,” Jones said. “They're violent. They get after you. The size of their offensive and defensive lines is impressive. This is as good of a football team that we've played to date in terms of when you look at all three phases.”

The Cajuns (5-1) will travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to face Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 21. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel