Cajuns not expecting cakewalk against Texas State

LAFAYETTE —

When Louisiana faces Texas State it's always a wild game. If you think homecoming is going to be a cakewalk win, pump the breaks.

Texas State may only be 2-5 on the season, but the Bobcats are what you call a sneaky good team.

To open the season, TSU went toe to toe with now 16th ranked Baylor, only losing by nine.

The talk of winning easily isn't on the mind of Cajuns head coach Billy Napier.

"You've got to have your team ready to play every week,” Napier said. “That’s regardless of what their record is, what their stats say, where you play, or what time you play. I think the key is to focus on the things that we know directly contribute to playing winning football."

"It's kind of a maturity thing,” Cajuns senior kick Nate Snyder said. “You have to know that this two-win team can come in and beat us. You have to be mature enough to know that your preparation should be no different. There should be a team focus where you're focused on yourself and doing the most that you can to get ready for the week."

UL’s Halloween win last season over Texas State didn't end in a thriller, but the Bobcats were good for a scare as the Cajuns only won by 10 points.

UL (6-1) returns to Lafayette to face Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 30. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will air on ESPNU.

