Cajuns' Murphy and Brodhead give the nod to Desormeaux hire

LAFAYETTE — "For a person like me to see that our university is always trying to find the best and it just so happens that sometimes the best is here," says women's basketball head coach Garry Brodhead.

When looking for the perfect coach, you want to make sure they're the right fit for the program. Fortunately for UL, the search didn't take much considering "their guy" was literally in their backyard.

UL announced Michael Desormeaux as the new head coach making this the 27th head coach in program history.

Not only is Desormeaux is the perfect guy for the job but he's no stranger to the area.

The New Iberia native is a Catholic grad and was a record-breaking quarterback for the Cajuns from 2005-2008.

His coaching stops include head coach at Ascension Episcopal before returning to UL where he served as co-offensive coordinator and even interim head coach in 2017 before Billy Napier's arrival.

Since the announcement, he's gotten the nod from his community, the team and even other other coaches around the campus.

"Cajun roots are important but he's been on staff and won a bunch of games and dominated their league," says men's basketball Michael Murphy. "That's more important your roots, that's where your roots are. Your roots are based in success and the fact that he's from the area and played here that's only a bonus.

"Excited for him and his family, excited for the program, the opportunity they have to continue to grow," says Brodhead. "Coach Napier came in and did it the right way. There's no doubt in my mind that Desormeaux will continue to grow in that path and actually grow it some."

