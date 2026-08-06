Cajuns' men's basketball schedule unveiled

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule was announced Thursday by the league office, with the Ragin' Cajuns opening conference play at home against ULM on Dec. 16 before welcoming returning Sun Belt member Louisiana Tech to the Cajundome on Feb. 3.

The home conference slate features nine games, including matchups against Sun Belt East Division opponents Marshall (Dec. 19), Old Dominion (Jan. 7) and James Madison (Jan. 9). Louisiana also will host West Division foes South Alabama (Jan. 21), Troy (Jan. 23), Southern Miss (Feb. 13) and Arkansas State (Feb. 17), in addition to ULM and Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana begins its conference road schedule on New Year's Eve at Georgia Southern before opening 2027 with a Jan. 2 contest at Georgia State. The Cajuns return to the road Jan. 15 at Coastal Carolina before closing the month with games at Arkansas State (Jan. 28) and Southern Miss (Jan. 30).

February road contests include trips to Troy (Feb. 10), South Alabama (Feb. 20) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 24) before Louisiana closes the regular season at ULM on Feb. 26.

The 2027 Visit Pensacola Sun Belt Men's Basketball Championship, presented by Air Force Reserve, is scheduled for March 2-8 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Louisiana officially opens the second season under head coach Quannas White on Nov. 2 when it hosts Akron in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

2026-27 Sun Belt Conference Schedule

12/16 ULM 12/19 Marshall 12/31 at Georgia Southern 1/2 at Georgia State 1/7 Old Dominion 1/9 James Madison 1/15 at Coastal Carolina 1/21 South Alabama 1/23 Troy 1/27 at Arkansas State 1/30 at Southern Miss 2/3 Louisiana Tech 2/10 at Troy 2/13 Southern Miss 2/17 Arkansas State 2/20 at South Alabama 2/24 at Louisiana Tech 2/26 at ULM

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