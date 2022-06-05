Cajuns' magical run ends in NCAA regional

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Louisiana baseball's season ended in the College Station Regional after TCU beat the Cajuns 6-1 on Sunday, June 5.

UL fell behind 2-0 after TCU's Brayden Taylor hit a two-run home run in the first inning. The Cajuns cut the lead in half after Heath Hood drew a bases-loaded walk, which was the only run scored by UL.

From that point on, the Horned Frogs scored four more runs through the final eight innings.

Louisiana finishes the season 37-23 overall and Sun Belt tournament champions.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel