Cajuns looking to improve "Little Things" after loss to Texas

It was not a good weekend for college football in Louisiana.

Of the 11 Division One programs, only Southeastern and Grambling were victorious. The losses included Number 23 Louisiana falling to number 21 Texas 38-18.

The Cajuns only trailed by 8 at halftime, but could never land that "spark" play to swing momentum in the 2nd half. Longhorns running back Bijon Robinson carved out over 170 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. UT converted on 66 percent of their 3rd downs, as compared to UL with 30 percent.

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier says the mistakes are easily correctable, but it all starts with the fundamentals.

"We got to do the simple things really well," Napier said. "I'm talking about alignment, communication. Mental Errors. Pre snap penalties. Fundamentals. Decision making. A little bit more discipline. And a little bit more finish. I told the team yesterday, you have to earn the right to win."

Next up, Louisiana returns to Cajun Field to host their first home game against Nicholls Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 pm.

