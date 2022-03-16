Cajuns looking for the next leader in quarterback competition

LAFAYETTE — Spring football has started for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and there's one obvious thing to point out.

Levi Lewis is no longer under center.

So, for the first time in a long time, the Cajuns are looking for a starting quarterback.

The four guys that could potentially be throwing touchdowns on Saturdays are Ben Woolridge, Chandler Fields, Zy McDonald, and Lance LeGendre.

Each quarterback has their own special characteristic on the field, but there are also some intangible things that the Cajuns are looking for in their next starter.

“Your quarterback has to be just a leader above all else,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “To me, he's got to be the hardest worker on the team. I tell them all the time that the quarterback position physically in practice is not very demanding, so you have to do all the little things right.”

“I just want to see my next quarterback compete,” Cajuns sophomore wide receiver Dontae Fleming said. “Don't put your head down or get in your feeling. Just go in and make the next play. It's really important that you have a quarterback that loves to compete.”

“I feel like we have a lot of quarterbacks that are ready to take on the competition,” Cajuns senior linebacker Kris Moncrief said. “They’re ready to fill those (Levi Lewis’) shoes in any type of moment. Honestly, all our quarterbacks are ready for a moment. That's what I will say. Levi prepared every single one of those quarterbacks.”

Obviously, there's a lot of time and practice ahead before the Cajuns announce who will be their starter. We'll just have to keep our eye out to see who emerges ahead of the pack.

