Cajuns' linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill enters the transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' linebacker announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Since announcing, McCaskill has received offers from Missouri and USC.

Louisiana's leading tackler finished with 85 total tackles, 41 of them solo, in 2021. He played four seasons with the Cajuns.

