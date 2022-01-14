Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns' linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill enters the transfer portal

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (2) celebrated during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Lorenzo McCaskill
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 18:24:52-05

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' linebacker announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Since announcing, McCaskill has received offers from Missouri and USC.

Louisiana's leading tackler finished with 85 total tackles, 41 of them solo, in 2021. He played four seasons with the Cajuns.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.