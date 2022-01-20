Cajuns’ Kobe Julien seeing scoring resurgence in 2022

LAFAYETTE —

It's hard to overlook how Louisiana's Kobe Julien has elevated his game.

Since the start of the new year, the freshman forward averages 18 points per game, while shooting 46% from the floor and 57% percent from beyond the arc.

That includes back-to-back 20-point outings against Arkansas State and UT-Arlington.

"Things are starting to slow down. The game isn't as fast as when we started off at the beginning of the year. I've been putting in extra work after practice and talking to my teammates. They really help me."

Along with scoring, Julien is one of two players that has suited up in all 15 of the Cajuns games this year.

Staying in the lineup this season, however, came with bumps in the roads. During Christmas break, Julien had a procedure done.

"Around December 16, I had my tonsils taken out,” Julien said. “It was pretty hard because whenever they would swell up, it would be hard to eat or drink during that week. A lot of times I was hungry."

Since his return, Julien’s fought to get back in shape. He's done extra training, changed the way he eats, and is still working to play more minutes.

"I think I'm getting there,” Julien said. “I still have a long way to go. You can always get in better shape. I'm trying to work on being able to play multiple possessions without getting tired."

“He works on his game every day before and after practice,” Cajuns junior guard Trajan Wesley said. “He does the little things. Everybody on our team does it. We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves."

With 12 conference games left, opponents looking at the Cajuns’ scouting report surely has Julien circled on it.

He's trying to make sure this hot streak doesn't burn out

“Starting the year off I was very inconsistent,” Julien said. “I've been consistent the last couple of games with the help of my teammates building my confidence and my coaches. I'm just trying to stay at that level.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel