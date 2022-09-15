Cajuns' K.C. Ossai emerges at linebacker

LAFAYETTE — AS UL football's nation leading win streak gets longer their injury list gets shorter.

The most notable return is New Iberia native Trey Amos as the starting cornerback returns from a hamstring injury. UL welcomes Amos back with open arms as they make their first road trip of the season to Houston to face Rice on Saturday.

One of the surprise stars for the Cajuns so far... Has been linebacker K.C. Ossai.

The sophomore is 2nd on the team in takedowns and earned LSWA Defensive Player of the Week for his 9 tackle performance against Eastern Michigan.

Ossai credits some of the veterans of past and present for getting him ready for this moment.

"I was here last year so I had a great opportunity to learn from Lorenzo (McCaskill) and Ferrod (Gardner). Guys that left the positions that left, we're deep at. So it's just time for us to show up and that's what we're doing."

