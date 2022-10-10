Cajuns hoops built chemistry during trip to Puerto Rico

It's still the heart of football season yet we're 28 days from seeing Cajuns basketball.

Bob Marlin's club comes off a run toward a Sun Belt title where UL fell to Georgia State in the tournament final.

Louisiana returns eight guys from last year's roster including All-Conference forward Jordan Brown. The team also added five newcomers like Jackson State transfer Terence Lewis II.

The Cajuns took part in a summer tour in Puerto Rico. The group played three games on a six-day trip, which helped build a different level of chemistry in the locker room.

“We're closer together,” Marlin said. “We've got a really tight bond with this group, and everyone gets along. We share the basketball; we celebrate others' success. That part of it really helped us. Plus, we had the opportunity for freshmen and newcomers to come to play for the first time.”

UL opens the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Centenary College at the Cajundome.

